Restaurant, free grocery services centralized in app

NEWBURYPORT — As families and businesses grapple with social distancing due to COVID-19, several North Shore organizations have joined forces to create an app, centralizing all food and other essential services in the area,
Greater Newburyport COVID-19 Nourish is a mobile phone app created by Susan MacPhee, of MacPhee Design, with a list of restaurants offering takeout and delivery, as well as organizations providing free groceries and supplies to those in need.
From the community support tab, users can find contact information and other details to receive free groceries and other vital services. MacPhee said she was inspired to take part in efforts to help others as more and more businesses closed due to social distancing. She also recognizes that many individuals and families are seeking grocery assistance for the first time, and she wanted to make the process easier.
"It's about putting the data in people's hands in a really fast way, " she said, adding that it only requires a person to "press a button" to make a call.
The data provided in the app is a collaborative effort by Amesbury-based Our Neighbors' Table, Newburyport-based Pennies for Poverty and Salisbury-based Pettengill House with support by River Valley Charter School, Newburyport Chamber of Commerce, Nourishing the North Shore, Help Newburyport and Newburyport Youth Services.
The app will also include updated listings of local farms open to the public to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables, including any that accept EBT.
From the takeout and delivery tab, users can access more than 30 restaurants around Greater Newburyport, contact and place orders with such establishments directly and view menu items through accompanying website links.
Additionally, there is a link to "Have a drink, leave a tip," which randomly selects a service industry worker on the North Shore who is in need of assistance. If people have the means, they are encouraged to leave a tip for a worker while they are enjoying a meal or drink at home. Users can place tips through Venmo or Cash App. For more information, go to https://serviceindustry.tips/en/ma/north-shore.
To access the free app, visit https://covid-19.macpheedesign.com. The app will continue to be updated as services change.
