AMESBURY – The owner of a downtown restaurant, already in legal trouble for an alleged dispute with a former employee, faces another criminal charge related to a separate incident with a another former worker.
The Coop Rotisserie owner Elvis Jimenez-Chavez, 57, of South Hampton Road, Amesbury, was arraigned Monday in Newburyport District Court on a single count of assault and battery.
Less than three months ago, Jimenez-Chavez was arraigned on a charge of disorderly conduct. Both alleged incidents reportedly took place at the Main Street eatery and involved physical altercations with female employees, according to Amesbury police.
After Jimenez-Chavez’s arraignment Monday, Judge Peter Doyle ordered him to stay out of trouble with the law and to stay away from his former employee. He is due back in court June 1 for a pretrial hearing.
Jimenez-Chavez left the courtroom Monday morning after a motion to dismiss the disorderly conduct charge was denied by Doyle. Police say he followed an employee into a bathroom in July, locked the door, and berated her for not properly pouring a drink.
In the motion to dismiss, his attorney, Michael Bowser Jr., argued that because the alleged confrontation did not take place in front of the public and only featured obscene language, there wasn’t enough to charge his client with disorderly conduct.
“Obscenity by itself is not enough,” Bowser said.
Essex County prosecutor Shailagh Kennedy disputed Bowser’s argument, saying three people in the restaurant left because they did not want “to witness a domestic.”
Kennedy agreed it wasn’t a domestic dispute but said it was clear the patrons were worried about physical violence taking place and decided to leave.
The alleged assault-and-battery incident took place Nov. 1, well before Jimenez-Chavez was arraigned on the disorderly conduct charge, meaning he did not violate conditions of his release.
Amesbury police Officers Cameron Short and Craig Lesage responded to The Coop on Nov. 1 about 1:30 p.m. for a report of assault and battery.
Jimenez-Chavez told officers he just had an issue with an waitress, an issue so severe he fired her and ordered her out of the building.
The waitress was still in the building when police arrived and told officers that Jimenez-Chavez became angry when she was too busy to pick up the phone for a takeout order.
“(The victim) stated that Elvis grabbed her by the arm twice and demanded they go out back. (The victim) stated that she told Elvis not to touch her and that he grabbed her and lifted her up from behind while taking her guest book containing her tips. (The victim) informed me that Elvis lifted her off the ground twice during the altercation,” Short wrote in his report.
The woman later went to the police station to file a formal report and by that time, Short noticed bruises on her right elbow and bicep. She also had minor cuts on her right wrist.
She old Short that the incident was recorded by the restaurant’s video system. Police were able to watch the video, which confirmed her account.
“(The victim) also stated that Elvis has a history of being aggressive and physical with employees,” Short wrote in his report.
Following the interview, Short filed a criminal complaint against Jimenez-Chavez.
In mid-February, a District Court clerk magistrate found there was enough probable cause to charge Jimenez-Chavez with assault and battery, according to court records.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
