NEWBURY — The Planning Board will consider a proposed 164-seat restaurant opposite the Plum Island Grille at a virtual public hearing Wednesday at 7:15 p.m.
Vincent Godin of Cottages Commercial LLC submitted a site plan review application for a restaurant with movable kitchen and outdoor seating on property at 2 and 8R Old Point Road.
The parcel, zoned agricultural/residential, is in Plum Island’s Village Commercial District, located across Plum Island Boulevard from the Plum Island Grille to the south with open marsh across Old Point Road to the west.
Godin’s plans call for demolishing Angie’s Service Station and a single-family home at 2 Old Point Road, according to the application.
A single-family home at 8R Old Point Road would remain, along with a 1,600-square-foot, two-bay garage that would be renovated into a restaurant. Named the Plum Island Sunset Club, the eatery would offer interior table and bar seating for up to 26 patrons and a large outdoor dining area for about 138 people.
A 400-square-foot portable kitchen built in a steel shipping container would accommodate food preparation for the new restaurant.
The entrance would be off Plum Island Boulevard with one-way circulation and an exit onto Old Point Road, according to the plans. The designated parking could accommodate 54 vehicles in keeping with Newbury zoning regulations of 0.3 parking spaces per seat plus room for employee parking.
A traffic analysis of the area calculated 69 peak-hour trips on a weekday evening and 86 peak-hour trips midday on Saturdays, according to the plans.
Susan Noyes, the administrator for the Zoning Board of Appeals, confirmed that the board granted Cottages Commercial's petition for the proposed restaurant use. The project also needs to go before the Conservation Commission for an order of conditions and receive approval from the state Department of Environmental Protection before it can proceed.
A restroom, storage room and walk-in cooler are proposed for inside the restaurant, while outside would include a fire pit and open sand area for games, such as cornhole, as well as "beach appropriate, non-amplified, live music" at times.
The proposal calls for operating the restaurant from March through November, with the possibility of just the indoor portion staying open throughout the year. The applicant plans to keep the sign for Angie’s Service Station but change the marquee to read “Plum Island Sunset Club.”
Godin cited the additional revenue from real estate taxes and licensing fees along with the dozens of jobs the restaurant would provide and a new amenity for the island as benefits to the town.
“The proposed outdoor restaurant use for the property is an improvement from the previous service station use and very suitable for the beach environment,” he said.
Drawings of the project can be found on the Planning Board’s webpage at www.townofnewbury.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.