AMESBURY — Restaurant workers have been on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic for more than a year, but with vaccination clinics underway, at least two of them are ready to move on to whatever the new normal will be.
Jordyn Magowan has been working in the restaurant business for most of her life. The 29-year-old works as the house manager at Blue Moon Kitchen and Bar and said "the past year has been a lot."
"I've never been in a situation where I didn't have job security. So this was really scary up until about a month ago," she said. "I don't do anything else, I don't know how to do anything else."
Working in a business that serves the public was not so much fun when the state shut down all restaurant dining a year ago. Reopening last summer wasn't much fun, either, Magowan said.
"Nobody was coming out — nobody. It was super scary," Magowan said. "People were scared of indoor dining. They were scared of us. I'll never forget the time I stood at a table to talk to somebody and they told me to go away because they were afraid of me being there so long. I have been doing this for such a long time, I didn't even realize it."
Alex Naughton, a host who also buses tables at Flatbread Company, said working last summer could sometimes be difficult and unusual.
"A lot of people came in and weren't wearing masks," he said. "So we would have to tell them to put one on or they couldn't come in. Some people were very nice about it but there are a lot of people who are very aggravated. So you have to deal with that. A lot of people just don't want to listen to you. They don't want to hear about masks, they just want their pizza."
Magowan said while the past year may have been touch and go, her customers and the community have been very supportive.
"We had one woman who took up a collection at her work and then she came in and tipped each of my bartenders $700," Magowan said. "That was super nice and people have been really good."
Staffing a restaurant, however, has not been as easy as accepting gifts from grateful customers, Magowan said.
"People are starting to come back out again, which is awesome," she said. "I can finally pay my bills. But it is also super stressful because we're not staffed for it."
Blue Moon Kitchen and Bar and The Ale House were operating with a staff of about 40 people before the pandemic hit last year, Magowan said.
"Right now, there are about eight of us," she said. "We just can't get people in."
Naughton has spent most of 2021 going to Emerson College and living in Boston, but he has been back home lately to work a few shifts in Amesbury.
"I worked a weekend shift and it was pretty busy," he said. "We were doing pretty well for a Saturday night."
A combination of low staffing and pent-up customer demand can also cause stress in the restaurant world, according to Magowan.
"People are coming in and making a lot of demands," she said. "People seem to have forgotten that we are hurting, too, and we are trying to get more staffing"
Blue Moon Kitchen and Bar tripled its sales one recent weekend, Magowan said. But the restaurant is still operating with a much smaller staff than a year ago.
"We're getting a lot of nurses and teachers out now, which is great," Magowan said. "It's so nice to see them out again but I would say the biggest bump we're getting right now is in 40- to- 60-year-old adults. That's kind of an adjustment to make after you've seen mostly 25-year-olds for the past year."
Naughton was vaccinated against COVID-19 in late March and Magowan received her first vaccine dose Easter weekend.
"I would have gotten 15 shots if I could," Magowan said.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.