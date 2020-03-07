Restoration begins

NEWBURYPORT — Construction began this week on the Joppa Flats boat ramp restoration project, which will keep the ramp the same width.
The project is being overseen by the state Department of Fish and Game and paid for through the federal Wallop-Breaux Fund, which is used for aquatic resources projects.
Workers from Edward Paige Corporation, the state’s contractor, began digging up the deteriorated concrete ramp earlier this week. According to Mayor Donna Holaday, work on the project should wrap up by the end of April.
MassWildlife had originally offered a plan that would narrow the ramp from 38 to 15 feet to make room for more parking spaces. This initial plan was intended to comply with an ordinance that would limit the size of the boat ramp due to the low number of nearby parking spaces.
But in 2017, residents and Parks Commission members pushed back, arguing that the amount of parking was not true to the large amount of traffic from boaters, many of whom arrive on foot – towing kayaks or small boats on wheeled carts – or park elsewhere.
Holaday said on Friday that once it’s completed, the renovated boat ramp will offer “additional parking amenities” while keeping the ramp its current size
“The ramp has been on a list for a while that it needed to be upgraded, so I’m glad to see that work is being done,” she said.
Staff writer Jack Shea covers Newburyport City Hall. He can be reached via email at jshea@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3154. Follow him on Twitter @iamjackshea.
