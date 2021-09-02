WEST NEWBURY -- Bids on a project to preserve and restore the iconic Soldiers and Sailors Memorial on Main Street came in well above the $1.85 million in Community Preservation Act funds voters approved spending on the work two years ago.
The town received two bids on the job -- one for $2,109,600, the second for $2,251,800. A combination of factors were cited as influencing the higher-than-anticipated costs including an overstretched and heated construction market that has resulted in a higher prices; tariffs affecting imported materials such as metal and wood from China and Canada causing demand to outpace supply; labor shortages; and COVID-19 related expenses.
"I am here tonight because I care about this building and I care about my relationship with the town," Lynne Spencer of the architectural firm Spencer, Sullivan, and Vogt (SSV) told the Select Board on Monday. "The town had already invested in structural and envelope stabilization in 2015 to buy time. The question is what is the role of the town in its future."
Spencer went on to offer several potential options, including putting the project on hold, spending a limited amount of money in structural and building envelope work. At a future date, when the economy has stabilized, the project could be rebid.
As a second option, Spencer suggested tapping $850,000 to rebuild the turret and repoint the brick exterior; re-roof the turret and rear entry canopy; do preservation repairs to windows, doors, and trim; perform some exterior painting; rebuild the first floor framing and turret framing; and redesign construction documents and bidding.
Under this option, the developer of the adjacent Drake’s Landing neighborhood would make good his promise to build a small parking lot behind the building, walkways, and additional plantings. But the plan would place an additional burden on municipal employees already carrying a heavy workload, said Spencer.
A third idea is to sell the building in "as is: condition. This plan would include developing “a tightly drafted and enforceable preservation restriction/rehabilitation plan” held by an organization such as Historic New England. This option requires finding and hiring a professional to draft the restriction and then enforce it through construction. Garnering enough votes at town meeting -- both to approve selling the building and then to secure a qualified buyer -- are challenges as well. A zoning change also would be needed for private use of the property.
A final option is for the town to continue owning the building, but secure a long-term rental for it. Some up-front investment in preservation repairs may be needed to secure a desirable lease. Town Manager Angus Jennings stressed that if funds are borrowed for the project, the space must remain in tax-exempt public use for the extent of the borrowing and cannot be leased for profit.
Maple Street resident Dick Cushing noted the town has already voted twice to preserve the building.
"If it was a burden, it was a positive burden," said Cushing, a decorated war veteran who serves as acting chaplain of the Charles L. Carr American Legion Post, which gave the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial to the town in 2015.
"This is a bit to chew on," said Chair Rick Parker. "We need to weigh our options and we're not going to get to that tonight."
Any change in how the previously funded money is used requires approval from the Community Preservation Committee and Town Meeting. People wishing to comment on the current status of the project and next steps, may do so at selectboard@wnewbury.org
Located at 363 Main St., the two-story Gothic revival building was constructed as a Civil War Memorial in 1900. Listed on the National Registry of Historic Places since 2016, the hall served as a library as well as a meeting space for veterans and other community organizations. Voters approved using $99,000 in CPA funds to stabilize it in 2015. In 2019 a slim majority at Town Meeting OK’d a $1.85 million restoration project using current and future CPA funds. The Finance Committee did not support the proposal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.