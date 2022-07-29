NEWBURYPORT — Starting this weekend, thousands will descend upon the city for Yankee Homecoming and one company, Red’s Restrooms Inc., is ready to provide some much-needed relief when seconds count.
On Thursday, three portable toilets were set up at Bartlet Mall and will be joined by other comfort stations at Cashman Park, on the waterfront and at Newburyport High School, among other locations.
“With so many people coming to town, we felt that we could supply units for numerous parts of the city,” said co-owner Patrick Reddy, from whom the name Red’s is derived. “We provide really good service, cleaning the units and making sure they are pumped out. We want them to be spotless.”
If all goes well, one might paraphrase Winston Churchill when he paid homage to a group that decades earlier provided an essential service, the Royal Air Force: “Never was so much owed by so many to so few.”
Easy-to-find public restrooms might seem like an extraneous service, if not an eyesore – unless you, your small children or perhaps an aging grandparent needs a “rest.”
Some events, such as Saturday’s Yankee Homecoming Brewfest fundraiser, Olde Fashioned Sunday and the road race, will draw hundreds, if not more. It makes sense that toilets would be available but for years the number of retreats was limited.
On the waterfront, for instance, signs would “inform” visitors that toilets were at the Black Cow, the Custom House Maritime Museum or in the Firehouse Center for the Arts, but many newcomers were not clear on where these buildings were. Also, it is difficult for facilities to remain clean and operational when hundreds use them over a span of a few hours.
So Erica and Patrick Reddy started Red’s Restrooms about 2½ years ago, and late this week their six-employee company was adding toilets around the community.
Red’s can muster about 500 units, some of them larger versions for handicapped visitors. They have contracts in numerous North Shore communities but most business has been in Newburyport.
There appear to be few legal regulations requiring portable units, so Red’s has a marketing plan that calls for contacting local organizations preparing for big events.
“Newcomers might have troubling finding public restrooms,” said Erica Reddy. “With the recent Riverfest and Yankee Homecoming, we place them where they are easy to find.”
The Reddys have a background in real estate development, having developed condo projects in Newburyport and now revamping a 24-room motel in Hampton, New Hampshire.
Patrick Reddy said some sectors of the real estate business are slowing, in part because of high prices and the difficulty of obtaining materials such as windows.
So they expanded their enterprise to include portable public restrooms.
“Maybe, it’s because we’ve been in construction, but we appreciate the need for restrooms. If there is a crew working on a house, they are going to need to visit the facilities,” said Patrick Reddy. “If guys are leaving the site to find a public restroom, that takes time out the day. In Newburyport, with events like Yankee Homecoming drawing thousands, there is a real need to accommodate visitors.”
