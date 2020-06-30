WEST NEWBURY — The Retire the Sachem Coalition, which is made up of Pentucket Regional School District alumni and community members, is hosting a Zoom town hall featuring Indigenous speakers on Wednesday from 7 to 8 p.m.
The speakers — Rhonda Anderson, Annawon Weeden, Maulian Dana and Amanda Blackhorse — will discuss their lives and culture, as well as their views on Indigenous mascots, including the Sachem.
Anderson, originally from Alaska, is a member of the Iñupiaq-Athabaskan tribe. She is a resident of western Massachusetts works as an educator at area schools and colleges, and serves as the western Massachusetts commissioner to Indian affairs.
Weeden, who is part of the Mashpee Wampanoag community, spends most of his time working with schools, museums, corporations and other groups to address any misinformation or misrepresentation of Indigenous people.
Dana, the first-ever Penobscot Nation tribal ambassador, is best known for her advocacy in Maine, where she proposed and fought for now-passed legislation to ban the use of Indigenous mascots in public schools across the state.
Blackhorse, a social worker and a member of Navajo Nation, was the lead plaintiff in a case to change the mascot of the Washington pro football team, which is considered by many people to be a racial slur.
The event will be moderated by Pentucket history department head John Siegfried and Pentucket history teacher Erin Cherry.
To RSVP for the event, go to https://forms.gle/wJWb1VjjuHvYaB4YA.
