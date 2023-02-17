NEWBURYPORT — A Salem Superior Court Grand Jury on Thursday indicted a recently retired Rowley police officer on a single count of rape setting the stage for his arraignment next month.
Perry Collins, 65, of Byfield, was first arraigned on the charge on Jan. 10, in Newburyport District Court, and released on personal recognizance after prosecutors declined to pursue bail.
He was back in district court on Friday when his attorney, Nicole Reilly informed Judge Peter Doyle that her client had been indicted in the higher court a day earlier and that his arraignment date was scheduled for April 10.
Following his expected arraignment in Salem, the charge will be dropped in the lower court.
Rowley police Chief Scott Dumas said Collins retired from the department May 31.
While awaiting trial, Collins must stay away and have no contact with his alleged victim, abide by all restraining orders, check in weekly with the court’s probation department, and stay out of trouble with the law. He previously surrendered all firearms to the Newbury Police Department.
Very little is publicly known about the allegation since the police report was impounded due to the nature of the crime. And because there was no request for bail by an Essex County prosecutor, the facts of the case were not recited in open court.
A state police official said troopers arrested Collins at his home in Byfield hours before his Jan. 10 arraignment.
Reilly, back in January, vehemently denied the charge against her client and added the alleged incident took place five years ago.
“I honestly feel that this charge is utterly ridiculous and it’s shameful that it has even been brought,” Reilly said, in January.
