AMESBURY — To strengthen ties and foster support for women-owned businesses within city limits, the Amesbury Chamber of Commerce’s Women Envision Committee announced it will hold the Walking Through Life Retreat later this month.
The group, also known as the WE Committee, supports and promotes its women members while offering mentoring, education, reflection, inspirational programming and networking. It has worked with about two dozen businesses and nonprofit leaders to launch this daylong retreat for women on Oct. 21 to provide personal and professional development.
“We’ve spent 2022 organizing programs that help women grow through education, inspiration and reflection,” Greenstone Management Owner and WE Committee co-Chairperson Monique Griffin said. “To cap this year’s programming, we created this retreat with a variety of seminars that feature different topics that impact all aspects of life.”
Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Phil DeCologero explained how the committee is looking to come back strong from the pandemic.
“It started pre-pandemic, took a brief break during the pandemic and then last fall, a group of women professionals wanted to really ramp this program back up,” DeCologero said.
Rather than find a conference facility outside the city, the committee decided to make use of space in Amesbury.
“Rather than go out of town to an events facility, our event presented a unique opportunity to be built around our downtown,” said Danielle Holmes, co-chairperson of the committee and owner of Linden Financial Group.
Eight seminars are planned, with registrants selecting four. Each seminar is 45 minutes and will be led by an individual or group with expertise on a certain topic. The seminars will focus on mental health, physical health, starting a business, creative outlets and networking.
“The program gives ample opportunities for those looking toward self-improvement, regardless of where in their life they’d like to see that improvement,” Holmes said.
Those who attend will go to a pair of seminars after breakfast, then gather for an afternoon fashion show and lunch provided by Anna Jaques Hospital.
“We are featuring outfits and styles from local boutiques and salons,” said Caravan owner and fashion show co-organizer Jen Silver. “More important is that we wanted to feature styles focused on empowering our guests.”
Silver noted that the models are breast cancer survivors and their participation will be an opportunity to raise awareness.
“Of course, it’s a disease that disproportionately impacts women, and so its inclusion in our program aligns with our committee’s mission of supporting women,” Silver said. “That the Amesbury Chamber already works with the team at Anna Jaques Hospital for their Pink Up the Port campaign as part of October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month makes it all fit together.”
Following lunch, guests will go to other downtown locations for additional seminars.
The event ends with a mixer at Brewery Silvaticus featuring desserts from Ovedia Artisan Chocolates.
“What’s exciting is that this event offers so much,” Griffin said. “Our guests get access to personal and professional development opportunities, chances to build new and existing relationships, and opportunities to connect with women who have been leaders in their fields locally, regionally and even nationally.”
Registration for the retreat is open to the public with a limited number of spaces available for $99.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
