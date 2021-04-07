NEWBURYPORT — The replacement of a drive-up mailbox months after it was removed from Green Street to boost mail security prompted the City Council and the Commission on Disabilities to send a letter – through the U.S. Mail – to show their appreciation.
In a letter this week to Newburyport Postmaster Paul Capodilupo, Councilor at large Barry Connell and commission Chairperson Jennie Donahue thanked Capodilupo for listening to the community.
“This curbside service is not just more convenient to our residents, but it is a vital service to residents and visitors in the community who have mobility problems,” the joint letter reads.
In March, Connell and Donahue sent a strongly worded letter to Capodilupo, decrying the decision to remove the popular drive-up mailbox.
Connell and Donahue said Tuesday they were just as surprised as everyone else when the U.S. Postal Service placed a new mailbox where the old one stood.
“A total surprise to all of us,” Donahue said. “I guess we got through to him.”
“A good outcome, I’m glad they responded,” Connell added.
Mayor Donna Holaday also expressed her appreciation, writing on social media: “It’s back! Thank you US Postal Service for listening to Newburyporters and restoring our Green Street mailbox.”
In March, USPS spokesperson Steven Doherty said the old mailbox was removed as part of a national campaign to enhance security that began in 2019.
In October 2019, the USPS decreased the weight limit for packages and letters being introduced to the mail stream to 10 ounces and a half-inch thick.
That decrease forced the Postal Service to begin removing all mailboxes with handles and slots, and replacing them with boxes equipped with a safety feature known as a snorkel that helps funnel letters through the opening and into the box – and limits the size and thickness of envelopes.
Doherty’s explanation did little to quell frustration and displeasure across the city.
Not only were the two city officials unhappy with the decision, but so were scores of residents who voiced their displeasure on social media platforms.
But, according to Connell and Donahue’s letter, all appears to be forgiven.
“The United States Postal Service has always been a good neighbor to the city, and we value the service you provide. By restoring curbside service to the Green Street site, you’ve affirmed the strong relationship between our city and the U.S. Postal Service,” the letter reads.
Donahue said the joint letter was a “nice collaboration that didn’t take much.”
“I’m elated,” she said.
Dave Rogers is a staff writer with The Daily News. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
