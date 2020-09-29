NEWBURYPORT — The revamped and wheelchair-accessible Hellcat Trail finally opened over the weekend in the Parker River National Wildlife Refuge after a year of redesign and construction.
Matt Poole, visitor services manager for Parker River, said the trail's "soft" opening this past weekend drew a large crowd of visitors, many of whom have shared positive comments about Hellcat's renovation.
"It's already getting a ton of use, and people absolutely adore it — they're very happy with their Hellcat boardwalk," said Poole. "It's an amazing resource for the public, and everyone has been champing at the bit to get back there since it's been closed."
The Hellcat Boardwalk is located off of both sides of the refuge road on Plum Island.
The original Hellcat Trail was built in the 1970s by high school students in the Youth Conservation Corps over the course of several summers. And in the 50 years since then, the trail has been extremely popular among area residents and tourists as a place to observe and photograph wildlife, drawing about 150,000 visitors each year.
While the years of heavy use wore down the boardwalk's planks, leaving the refuge to replace them "continuously," the Hellcat trail has been fully rebuilt with 1.3 miles of robust, synthetic Trex plastic planks, and has been widened from four to six feet. It also includes a new, 660-foot section of trail connecting the Marsh and Dune Loop segments.
"This is a big deal because it's the refuge's most used piece of infrastructure," said Poole. "It's a huge asset for birders, photographers, visitors and school groups."
While the original trail's Dune Loop segment had several steep stairways that made it inaccessible for people with mobility issues, the new route circumnavigates several dune peaks, and is in compliance with Americans with Disabilities Act accessibility standards.
Even though the new trail is different from the original, Poole said it makes many improvements that were necessary.
"The new boardwalk is a much more modern structure, but it's a continuation of a beloved legacy that began in the early 1970s," he said. "Before, there was no way you would ever get wheelchairs on that trail. Now, anybody with a wheelchair or crutches can make their way through the whole boardwalk."
Poole said the project cost about $3.5 million, and was paid for by the Federal Highway Administration.
The Friends of Parker River National Wildlife Refuge also raised tens of thousands of dollars for the project through a fundraiser that encouraged people to "buy" a synthetic plank for a $100 donation. Each plank was engraved with the donor’s name and helped replace outdated wooden planks.
The refuge will hold an official ribbon cutting for the trail on Oct. 9, although it will not be a public event because of concerns about COVID-19.
For more information, visit https://www.fws.gov/refuge/parker_river/
