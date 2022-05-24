NEWBURY — An ongoing review of a proposal to install a large solar array at the town’s landfill was pushed off until next month at the request of the applicant.
During a relatively brief Planning Board meeting on Wednesday, a hearing for the landfill solar project at 75 Boston Road was continued without discussion until June 1 at 7:15 p.m. via Zoom.
In November, the Alliance Newbury I LLC applied jointly with the town for a special permit to create a large ground-mounted solar array atop the landfill. Alliance Newbury is a specific purpose entity established by ACE Solar to develop the project at the town’s request. In October, the building inspector denied a permit application for the project, which triggered the site plan review from the Planning Board.
The plan calls for installing ground-mounted solar on the south facing slopes of both closed waste disposal cells. The total capacity of the proposed solar installation is 582.4 kW with approximately 1,456 photovoltaic (PV) panels. According to the plan, the PV array sits on concrete ballast blocks with a low-bearing pressure designed to preserve the integrity of the landfill cap. The PV modules are mounted with a fixed tilt, the angles varying from 20 to 35 degrees, depending on the module orientation.
Each ballast block is set on crushed stone to level the blocks to a maximum slope of 15 degrees over the length from back to front. Above ground cables, cable trays and conduits connect the panels, bringing the wiring down to a central equipment pad area located at the southeast corner of the western landfill cell.
Aerial cabling connects to a pole line around the perimeter of the existing transfer station which leads to the three phase distribution circuits operated by National Grid along Boston Road. A combination of ballasted and chain link fence provides security and separation of any unqualified personnel from any electrical conductors, as required by code.
At the board’s meeting — which lasted 32 minutes — the board also directed Town Planner Martha Taylor to draft a decision regarding requested grading and clearing changes for the Gadsden Lane subdivision.
The project aims to create four new single family homes and preserve two existing homes on the 7.3 acre property, accessed from High Road via the proposed Gadsden Lane cul-de-sac. Situated behind the two existing homes at 217 and 221 High Road, the four new residences will be served by individual wells, on-site sanitary disposal systems, and underground utilities. Adam True, who is managing the project, doesn’t anticipate any significant traffic impacts to High Road. Taylor reports final action on the project is likely to take place at the board’s June 1 meeting.
A link to access all open Planning Board meetings via Zoom is printed on its agendas, posted at www.townofnewbury.org
