NEWBURYPORT — The city has hired an outside consultant to review the facts surrounding an alleged assault by a man at a Black Lives Matter protest last week and the Police Department's response, according to a statement by Mayor Donna D. Holaday and City Marshal Mark Murray Thursday.
Donn Pollard, a 63-year-old Newburyport resident, was arrested and charged with assaulting a Byfield woman who was part of an otherwise peaceful protest in Market Square. Pollard was charged with disorderly conduct and assault and battery and was released on personal recognizance.
Several witnesses voiced concerns regarding comments made by Officer Kevin Martin and his response to the incident, part of which was recorded on video and shared on social media.
Holaday and Murray said in a press release the city has hired John Dristiliaris, principal of John Dristiliaris Consulting with over 30 years of public safety and education experience, to review what took place and report back with recommendations for the police department. His report will be shared with the community later this month, they said.
In the release, Murray said "our priority is at all times to ensure the safety and security of everyone in our community, and following this incident, we joined the mayor's office to seek an expert who would be able to facilitate a comprehensive review of the facts surrounding what took place so that we can better understand the situation."
When contacted Sunday by The Daily News, Murray said Martin, who had been working a detail in Market Square at the time of the protest, followed procedure and filed a report about the arrest.
"He made the arrest. He did his job. That's where I'm standing," Murray said.
In the joint statement with Holaday on Thursday, Murray said, "We will share the findings with our community promptly, as transparency and a desire to continually self reflect and improve upon our services are core values behind our ultimate mission to protect and serve all who live, work and visit Newburyport."
The mayor said, "We're confident this report will provide a thorough review of the facts surrounding this incident and any recommendations that may support the Newburyport Police Department in their aim to provide the highest quality policing services to our city possible."
She said she and the marshal "treat every public concern with the utmost gravity, and this report will provide the additional information our community deserves on this matter."
The report will also include any recommendations by Dristilaris for the Police Department where the organization might be able to improve upon its existing policies, procedures and/or training opportunities for staff, the release said.
Dristiliaris is an adjunct professor of criminal justice, sociology and leadership at Southern New Hampshire University and at Becker College. He holds a doctorate in leadership studies from Franklin Pierce University and a master's degree in criminal justice from Anna Maria College, and works with organizations to analyze and review incidents like these to support overall organizational improvement, efficiency and future growth, according to information from the city.
Staff writer Heather Alterisio and editor Richard K. Lodge contributed to this report.
