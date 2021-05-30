AMESBURY — Amesbury High School's acting principal, Danielle Ricci, has accepted an offer to become the interim principal for the 2021-22 school year.
According to acting Superintendent Elizabeth McAndrews, Ricci was made an offer to stay on as interim principal and accepted.
"Danielle is excited to serve in the role of interim principal for the 2021-22 school year," McAndrews said. "I am so excited that she is going to continue in that role because she has done such a fantastic job picking up where I left off and moving us forward during a very difficult time. I am so excited to see her continue to grow and lead and provide the continuity and direction that Amesbury High School deserves."
Ricci, who is 35, began her Amesbury High School career as an English teacher in 2011 and started the current school year as the assistant principal of students and curriculum at the high school, earning $99,643 a year. Ricci served as an assistant principal alongside the assistant principal of athletics and co-curricular activities, Glen Gearin, until McAndrews was named the acting superintendent last October.
Ricci holds a bachelor's degree in English from Stonehill College, a master's in curriculum and instruction from UMass Lowell, and she received her doctorate in educational leadership from UMass Lowell in 2020.
Ricci said on Friday she is excited to have been named the interim high school principal.
"I love our staff, I love our students, I love the community," Ricci said. "I am excited to continue in a leadership role and I am excited to have Elizabeth at the helm as superintendent. Hopefully we will be able to align our visions for the future for what we want to be able to see at the high school."
She said that remaining in her role of the high school principal (whether it be acting or interim) provides much needed continuity for AHS.
"There has been a lot of change in the district and in the community over the past year," she said. "So I think this stability is really important and I feel lucky to have the opportunity to keep doing this job a little longer."
According to McAndrews, Gearin will remain in his position for the rest of the school year and the acting superintendent added that she intends to bring on a new interim assistant principal of curriculum for 2021-22.
"I will be posting that position on Tuesday, when we all get back from the holiday," McAndrews said. "So I would expect that we would have that up on SchoolSpring on Tuesday morning."
McAndrews said she will begin working with Ricci on a contract for the next school year.
