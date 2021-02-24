NEWBURYPORT — In recognition of her leadership over the past year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the director of nursing and health services at Newburyport Public Schools was named School Nurse Administrator of the Year by the Massachusetts School Nurse Organization.
Cathy Riccio, who has been the district nurse leader for nine years, said she felt “honored and privileged” to receive the award but more so “very fortunate to work in Newburyport” due to its long history of supporting nursing.
Newburyport was one of the original districts to receive an Essential School Health Services grant from the state Department of Public Health about 15 years ago, she said, crediting the nurse leaders that preceded her for securing that funding.
Riccio, who previously worked as a nurse leader at Beverly Public Schools and Georgetown Public Schools, said Newburyport still has a lot of work ahead in terms of the pandemic, but she is hopeful with how the schools have been able to manage so far.
The district has remained in a hybrid learning model for most of the year, allowing students to safely attend in-person classes for at least part of each week. Officials are prepared to get faculty and staff vaccinated as soon as the state allows, which will likely be next month.
They are also getting ready to conduct COVID-19 pool testing in the schools, which would add another layer for the district to manage a possible COVID-19 spread.
Speaking on her passion for public school health, Riccio said, “I see my role as being a pivot point for public health because the school nurse can touch so many different groups of people.”
As nurse leader, she keeps track of public health trends and chooses a theme to focus on for about three years at a time. By committing to a particular issue, she is able to build a foundation for further learning and discussion throughout the district.
Prior to the pandemic, for example, Riccio had put together a comprehensive list of resources for students, families and staff regarding vaping and substance abuse. She hosted community events on the subject and worked with teachers to bring these conversations into the classroom.
By educating students and staff on various areas of public health, Riccio said she is able to reach a whole chain of people because students bring that information home to their families and those family members, ultimately, have an impact on the community.
“You can become a pivot point for change,” she said.
Riccio added that she could not do the work she does without the six full-time nurses and two part-time nurses that make up her team, as well as the support she receives from teachers and administrators.
“This is the most incredible, strongest nursing team that I have ever worked with in my life,” she said.
At a School Committee meeting Tuesday, Doreen Crowe, president of the School Nurse Organization, and Kathy Hassey, the organization’s award and scholarship chair, presented Riccio with her award.
Speaking about Riccio and the honor prior to the meeting, Superintendent Sean Gallagher said, “It’s amazing to be recognized by colleagues, but it’s even more impressive that she was recognized by the state.”
“I think all of her efforts have really paid off for the district,” he said, citing her success in securing personal protective equipment and other necessary supplies prior to the start of the school year.
“She has been instrumental in getting us through the pandemic,” the superintendent said.
