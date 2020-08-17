Richey receives mountaineering’s highest honor for second time

NEWBURYPORT — Local business owner Mark Richey is among a team of mountain climbers receiving mountaineering's most prestigious award for being the first to ascend Link Sar in Pakistan.
Richey, who owns Mark Richey Woodworking in the city's business park, is receiving a Piolets d’Or mountaineering award alongside his climbing team members Steve Swenson, Graham Zimmerman and Chris Wright, who together became the first people to successfully summit Link Sar last summer.
The Piolets d'Or — French for "Golden Ice Axe" — has been awarded annually since 1992 by French magazine Montagnes and The Group de Haute Montagne. The award celebrates achievements of the previous year and is considered mountaineering’s highest honor.
For Richey and Swenson, it is their second time winning the award. The duo, along with a third mountaineer, Freddie Wilkinson, won a Piolets d’Or in 2011 for their ascent of Saser Kangri II. Swenson and Richey also have the distinction of being two of only four Americans to have received the award more than once.
"I was truly honored to be chosen for the award, but also to be part of this incredible team of friends that performed this ascent," Richey said. "Steve and I are the old guys, but it was one of those amazing climbs where we all really needed each other. It was a unique partnership, to finally reach the summit for the first time was kind of a big deal for us."
In addition to the team of Swenson, Zimmerman, Wright and Richey, a second American team is also among the four overall winning teams.
The award will officially be given out in Ladek-Zdroj, Poland, on Sept. 19. Due to the global pandemic and travel restrictions, Richey and the team will skip the award ceremony and join the celebration virtually from home.
