AMESBURY — Although this year’s Pan-Mass Challenge has been “reimagined” because of COVID-19, local riders for the 40th annual bike-a-thon have high hopes to money for cancer research and treatment.
Since its start in 1980, the Pan-Mass Challenge has raised $717 million for adult and pediatric patient care and cancer research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute through the Jimmy Fund. The event typically sees thousands of riders take on 12 bike routes across Massachusetts over the first weekend of each August.
But in order to adapt to COVID-19 guidelines, this year’s event — the Pan-Mass Challenge 2020 Reimagined — is taking a more virtual approach, allowing participants to show support through their own individual rides.
For local resident Diane Legg, the virtual ride led her to her own challenge: riding a total of 3,000 miles on her stationary bike inside her vacation home in Maine, where she has been quarantining since the coronavirus pandemic began in March.
Legg, who has been fighting advanced-stage lung cancer for nearly 16 years, is captain of the PMC team LungStrong, which has 116 riders and is named after the nonprofit founded by Legg and her husband, Dave, in 2011. So far, the team has raised $223,000 for lung cancer research as part of this year’s PMC.
Legg explained that because of her own health concerns with COVID-19, she is unable to ride in a group this year, though the event’s format has allowed her teammates to be flexible with their approach.
“When the PMC announced (the “Reimagined” event format), I spoke to my team riders about how they wanted to reimagine their PMC, basically just looking at how they could do some kind of bike ride,” Legg said. “Most of them have been in small groups or individual rides, and not everyone rode on PMC weekend.”
She said while the pandemic hasn’t totally hindered the team’s fundraising efforts, there has been somewhat more difficulty raising money because of the virus. Last year, LungStrong’s 80 riders raised $590,000.
This year, Legg said she is pushing for her team to raise $400,000, a goal she said is reasonable given COVID-19’s widespread economic impact.
“I think some people are more hesitant to ask because of the economic situation, so we tell team members to do what they’re comfortable doing,” Legg said.
Legg said that because COVID-19 is a respiratory illness, people with lung cancer are especially at risk, making the need to support treatment and research all the more urgent.
“The lung cancer community is more at risk because of COVID-19 in terms of how they manage the disease,” Legg said. “Now, more than ever, raising money for research is crucial for the lung cancer community. Cancer is not going away, and actually the need for money for research is more urgent than ever.”
Legg said her team’s fundraising efforts will continue through the fall.
To donate to LungStrong, visit www.lungstrong.org/pan-mass-challenge.
For more information about the Pan-Mass Challenge 2020 Reimagined, visit www.pmc.org/.
Staff writer Jack Shea can be reached via email at jshea@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3154. Follow him on Twitter @iamjackshea.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.