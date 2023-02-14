NEWBURYPORT — For the first time in many years, Central Congregational Church’s bell rang out on Valentine’s Day as a way of celebrating love and togetherness.
The Rev. Chris Ney said retired sexton Pete Daigle was remembered for ringing the bell at the church for many years, beginning in 1976, but no one was quite sure why it stopped.
“We don’t really know when the tradition was discontinued or why. It really is something that has been lost to the ages,” Ney said.
But church fellows wanted to bring the melodic tradition back in 2023 and Mayor Sean Reardon was joined by Ward 2 City Councilor Jennie Donahue in ringing the church bell for Valentine’s Day once again.
Reardon and Donahue rang the church bell 12 times Tuesday at noon and the mayor said he had a great time doing it.
“It’s a pretty good workout,” Reardon said.
Donahue said ringing the church bell was the “highlight of my day.”
“Before it was all about commercial flowers and candy, Valentine’s Day was about accepting people for who they are and I think this is the perfect parish to bring this back in,” she said. “They are a wonderful organization and so inclusive.”
Ney said the antique church bell is rung before every Sunday service but being able to fulfill the wishes of late Newbury resident Herman Roy on Tuesday was a special occasion.
The knell would indeed have been music to Roy’s ears.
Roy asked that church bells ring on a rotating basis among congregations each Valentine’s Day as part of his bequeathment to the city upon his death at age 80 in May 1973. He the rest of his estate, $53,613, to the city.
The World War I veteran also asked that his trust be held for either 100 years from the date of his death or until the fund accumulated $1 million to be used for the “improvement and betterment of the Newburyport waterfront.”
The trust fund reached the $1 million mark before 2022 and will be part of the $11 million Market Landing Park expansion project, which is expected to get underway this spring.
Roy is buried in St Mary’s Cemetery in Newburyport.
