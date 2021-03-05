AMESBURY — Ristorante Molise hosts its annual fundraiser for LungStrong on March 17 from 3 to 9 p.m.
The menu will feature corned beef and cabbage, shepherd's pie and Guinness, as well as traditional Italian fare. LungStrong is a nonprofit organization dedicated to raising money for lung cancer research
The money raised will be used to fund research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Mass General Cancer Center. Molise will offer takeout and in-person dining options; reservations for in-person dining are strongly recommended.
Ristorante Molise owners and sisters Elise Zullo and Antoinetta Dilemma support LungStrong in memory of their father, Libero, who died of lung cancer, by donating a percentage of their sales on St. Patrick’s Day.
Since the charity is an all-volunteer organization, all money raised goes directly to lung cancer research.
Diane Legg, LungStrong's founder and a 16-year Stage 4 lung cancer survivor, said in a press release, “This past year has been difficult for all of us, especially our restaurants – and we so appreciate the generosity of Ristorante Molise and their willingness to host this fundraiser for us every year."
For more about Ristorante Molise: www.ristorantemolise.com.
For more information about the charity: www.lungstrong.org.
