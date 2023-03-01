AMESBURY — Ristorante Molise will host its annual fundraiser for Lungstrong, a nonprofit organization dedicated to raising money for innovative lung cancer research, on Friday, March 17, from 3 to 9 p.m.
The menu will feature corned beef and cabbage, shepherd’s pie and Guinness beer – as well as traditional Italian fare. The money raised will be used to fund research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Mass General Cancer Center.
Molise, located in Market Square, will offer takeout and in-person dining options; reservations for in-person dining are strongly recommended.
Owners and sisters Elisa Zullo and Antonietta DiLemme have supported the organization in memory of their father, Libero, who died of lung cancer, by donating a percentage of their sales each St. Patrick’s Day for the past seven years.
All of the money raised goes directly to lung cancer research.
Diane Legg, founder of Lungstrong and an 18-year Stage 4 lung cancer survivor, is living proof that innovative research extends the lives of lung cancer patients.
“We are grateful to our Amesbury community for continuing to support Lungstrong,” Legg said. “Between funds raised by our partner restaurants, our 5K event, the Pan-Mass Challenge and Live It Up Lungstrong, we have raised nearly $6 million for lung cancer research since 2011.”
For more information about Ristorante Molise, visit www.ristorantemolise.com.
For more information about Lungstrong, visit www.lungstrong.org.
