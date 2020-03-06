Ristorante Molise to raise money for lung cancer research

AMESBURY – Ristorante Molise Italian restaurant will serve a special dinner March 17 to benefit lung cancer research.
The menu will feature corned beef and cabbage, shepherd’s pie and Guinness stout – as well as traditional Italian fare.
Money raised will go to LungStrong, a nonprofit organization dedicated to funding innovative lung cancer research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Mass General Cancer Center.
There will be music by Joe Carson from 5 to 9 p.m. and a performance by the Bracken School of Irish Dancing. Reservations are recommended.
Owners and sisters Elise Zullo and Antoinetta Dilemma support the organization in memory of their father, Libero, who died of lung cancer, by donating a percentage of their sales on St. Patrick’s Day.
Last year, the event raised $2,000. Since LungStrong is an all-volunteer organization, all of the money raised goes directly to lung cancer research.
Diane Legg, founder of the organization and a 15-year lung cancer survivor, says she is living proof the research funding provided to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Mass General Cancer Center extends the lives of lung cancer patients.
“The clinical trials funded by organizations like LungStrong are making a huge impact on longevity for lung cancer patients like me,” she said.
For more information, visit www.lungstrong.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.