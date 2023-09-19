NEWBURYPORT — Author Elizabeth G. Slade will read from her latest novel, “Momentum: Montessori, a Life in Motion,” on Friday, from 6 to 7 p.m., at River Valley Charter School, 2 Perry Way, Newburyport. The event is open to the public.
“Momentum” is a historical fiction novel offering a glimpse Dr. Maria Montessori. From an early age, Montessori defied societal norms, becoming one of the first female doctors in Italy and revolutionizing education with a method that spread around the world.
Taking its bones from an actual diary written by Montessori in 1913 chronicling her first voyage to America, “Momentum” is a fictionalized retelling of that same voyage.
Told from Maria’s perspective and written directly to her son, Mario, to illuminate a complicated inheritance, the novel explores how she came to send her son – born out of wedlock in 1898 – to be raised by others while she concentrated on her work. With meticulous attention to detail, Slade recreates the sights, sounds and emotions of the era, drawing readers into a vivid and authentic world.
“Momentum” builds on the tradition of historical fiction novels, like Kate Quinn’s “The Alice Network,” celebrating the lives of trailblazing women.
Montessori’s own telling of events barely written about in biographies reveals what led to her decisions, the cultural implications, and her feelings about those choices. It provides an inspiring portrait of a woman who overcame countless obstacles to reform education and brings recognition to both the unlimited potential of every child and their role in changing the world.
“Momentum: Montessori, a Life in Motion” is available at bookstores and online booksellers. For more information, visit: egslade.com.
Slade also wrote “Rest Stops, a coming-of-age novel that won the Next Generation Indie Book Award in 2012. In 2021, she published the nonfiction book “Montessori in Action: Building Resilient Schools” with John Wiley & Sons.
In addition to writing, she serves as executive director of Public Montessori in Action International, an organization committed to ensuring fully implemented Montessori education for children, families, and educators of the global majority. She has been working as a Montessori educator for over 35 years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.