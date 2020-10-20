River Valley students call for Indigenous People's Day in Newburyport

NEWBURYPORT — A group of second- and third-graders at River Valley Charter School met with Mayor Donna Holaday outside City Hall on Monday to present her with letters they wrote, calling on the city to replace Columbus Day with Indigenous People's Day.
Their teacher, Lynne Taylor, recently offered them some history about Christopher Columbus and in doing so, she realized the students had a lot of questions.
The students, though young, are observant and noticed that the holiday people celebrate on the second Monday of October seemed to have two different labels, Columbus Day and Indigenous People's Day.
"So what do we call it?" charter school teacher Rebecca Hamel, who was present for the event on Monday, said the students asked.
Hamel said Taylor helped the students learn more about the history of Indigenous people and how it relates to Columbus. Ultimately, the group decided to write their own letters and call on the city to replace its current Columbus Day label with Indigenous People's Day.
Sitting outside City Hall on Monday afternoon, the students told Holaday, "Some of us don't feel that it is right to celebrate a person who was mean to others."
Another student read a statement saying, "Montessori children believe in peace education. We look at the bad and good things in history."
"If there are hurtful things, we need to help make change for the good," another student added.
"It feels better to celebrate the people who were here first like Indigenous people," a student said.
Holaday thanked the students for sharing their thoughts and writing their own letters. She suggested they also send their letters to the Statehouse, saying that the city would follow any change the state might make.
The mayor said the students are not alone in their calls and people recently gathered at the Statehouse in Boston to request the same thing on the state level.
The students, Hamel and charter school Assistant Director Dan Bouchard, who was also at the meet-up, thanked Holaday for her time. Hamel said the students will take the mayor's advice and reach out to state officials next.
Hamel added that the students were inspired to speak up after hearing that Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, wrote a letter to Procter & Gamble when she was 11 years old, calling on the company to change a commercial that implied cleaning was only a women's duty.
Markle had reportedly seen an advertisement for Ivory Soap, which showed a sink full of dirty dishes with the statement, "Women are fighting greasy pots and pans with Ivory Soap." She also wrote to then-First Lady Hillary Clinton about the issue. Her letters led to Procter & Gamble changing the commercial.
The students at River Valley Charter hope to achieve something similar, Hamel said.
