River Valley students climb Mount Washington

NEWBURYPORT — Seven River Valley Charter School students endured freezing temperatures for about 10 hours on Feb. 26 to reach the 6,288-foot summit of Mount Washington.
While four students successfully reached the peak, all seven felt a sense of accomplishment.
Seventh-graders Melani Dowling and Lili Morris and eighth-graders Bruin Brayshaw and Helen Coughlin reached the summit. Eighth-grader Debanshi Jain and seventh-graders Celia Dowling and Emerson McCormack did not reach the summit, but successfully hiked most of the way. This was the second year members of the Fitness and Nutrition Project class set out to scale Mount Washington, the highest peak in the northern U.S.
Coby Jacobus, a physical education teacher, wrote in an email that his class made it about halfway up the mountain in 2019 but had to turn around due to fatigue. Two students made it to the tree line at about 4,000 feet, while another two made it to the landmark known as Lion Head at approximately 5,000 feet, he said.
In addition to working at the charter school, Jacobus is a climbing and mountain guide for Northeast Mountaineering in North Conway, New Hampshire.
In preparing students this year, he had them work on “numerous 20-30 minute high-intensity interval workouts” and encouraged them to run cross country in the fall.
The students also participated in two “training hikes” in New Hampshire at Mount Chocorua and Kearsarge North.
Jacobus said most of the students had experience hiking in the summer, but “winter on Washington is a totally different game. You are dealing with ice, snow, strong winds, frigid temperatures and avalanches — to name a few hazards.”
The seventh-graders are already discussing what they may do differently next year, and the momentum to do is so strong, Jacobus explained.
“I think that they all underestimated how difficult the steep section of the climb was when we were going up the Winter Lion Head Trail,” he said. “Near the summit we had near zero visibility, which can also be a bit unnerving when crossing over a prolonged steep snow field.
“Everything is white, you have no depth perception and can’t see what’s above or below you,” Jacobus added. “It can be really scary on terrain like that your first few times.”
The Fitness and Nutrition Project class meets once a week for two hours. All middle school students have the opportunity to take a class called Project Groups. Other courses in the umbrella of Project Groups cover topics such as theater, woodworking and environmental conservation.
Jacobus said these classes are designed for students to “take the lead on what they want to learn or accomplish.”
After last year’s Mount Washington trip, students requested more preparation for the hike. This year, the class covered topics such as avalanche awareness, geology, proper clothing for alpine climbing, nutrition and self-care on the mountain, route planning and wilderness first aid, Jacobus said.
The students and Jacobus were joined on the hike by teachers Eli Rosen and Emma Shea.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.