WEST NEWBURY — A group of 100 budding archaeologists conducted historical investigations at two local cemeteries as part of an in-field learning project at River Valley Charter School in Newburyport.
The students, in grades 4-6, formed archaeological teams to collaborate with Bob Belmont of the West Newbury Historical Commission on an exploration of the Quaker Burial Grounds off Turkey Hill Road and Almshouse Cemetery at the end of Poor House Lane.
The two unique outdoor classrooms provided an opportunity for these “next generation historian archaeologists” to study Merrimack River Valley history, culture and ecology. That included the establishment of Newbury in 1635 through the expansion of Newburyport in the 1700s, and West Parish – now known as West Newbury.
“This has been such a rich and rewarding experience for the students,” said Lynne Taylor, a River Valley teacher who led the multiweek lesson with other school staff.
Taylor credited Belmont for providing the “research, enthusiasm and expertise” that motivated students and enhanced their learning.
The project stemmed from the curiosity of three students interested in learning more about two gravestones found leaning against a stone wall abutting River Valley’s outdoor classroom site at Maple Crest Farm on Moulton Street.
The headstones belonged to Jacob and Judith Sawyer, whose lineage dates back to William Sawyer, one of Newbury’s first settlers.
The student archaeologists posed investigation questions, made observations, and collected what data they could from the graveyards – such as the names of people buried there, their relationships, ages, family names, occupations and the cause of their deaths.
They also reviewed records and other data from Newbury, Newburyport and West Newbury historical documents – including maps from the 1800s, deeds, photographs, and the Almshouse registry of residents and recorded deaths on file with the West Newbury Historical Commission, Belmont said.
“The teams learned about the history of identifying where individuals are buried based on past practices as well as the current evidence-based science of ground penetrating radar,” he said. “The history of identifying graves by using divining rods or dowsing rods and ‘witching’ was discussed as methods people believed were reliable methods to identify graves.”
The two-week, hands-on learning activity concluded at Almshouse Cemetery, where teams placed a small granite block near the location of a known grave “in order to respectfully celebrate that person’s life,” Belmont said.
In recent years, the Historical Commission has been advocating and working toward the restoration and preservation of the Almshouse Cemetery. It was established in 1837 as a final resting place for the town’s indigent, disabled and insane.
The archaeological teams wrote about their experiences back at school and shared them with other students, school staff and parents.
This type of extended lesson is a hallmark of River Valley, whose mission is to ensure every student has access to a rigorous curriculum based on the Montessori philosophy and rooted in the history, culture and ecology of the Merrimack River Valley.
The public charter school, founded in 1999, enrolls about 288 students in kindergarten through eighth grade. It is open to students from any Massachusetts community with preference given to residents of Amesbury, Groveland, Merrimac, Newbury, Newburyport, Rowley, Salisbury and West Newbury.
For more information about the school, visit www.rivervalleyscharter.org.
