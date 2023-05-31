SALISBURY — The 21st annual RiverFest music festival has been announced, with a new host for the first time in years as the tunes travel across the Merrimack River from Newburyport into Salisbury.
The festival, produced by radio station WXRV 92.5 The River with assistance from the Salisbury Beach Partnership, is scheduled for Aug. 26 at Salisbury Beach. The first act is set to take the stage at 12:15 p.m., with the final act wrapping up at 6 p.m.
“The opening band is Steve Rondo, he will be performing from 12:15 p.m. to 1 p.m. And from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., another band will be performing. It's called Air Traffic Controller. And then from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. it'll be the Ryan Montbleau Band,” The River General Manager Donald St. Sauveur said.
As to who will be headlining the day of music, St. Sauveur became coy saying the act would be announced next month, July 11, to be exact.
Newburyport Chief of Staff Andrew Levine explained why the city was bowing out this year as host.
“We are planning a significant amount of work on the Riverfront Park, so it wouldn't be possible this year with the amount of construction that would be taking place down there. There would be construction equipment staged and parking lots in adjacent areas and it would make having a concert at the size of RiverFest pretty difficult this year,” Levine said.
Despite the venue change St. Sauveur said that there has been a lot of excitement from people in town.
“The communities are very close. So I think over the course of the last 21 years I'm sure there have been many listeners and residents from Salisbury who have traveled a few miles down the road to get to Newburyport. Hopefully that'll occur in a vice versa manner, that our fans from the Newburyport area will head to Salisbury Beach and enjoy a day of free music,” St. Sauveur said.
He said that the event always creates a large turnout, with last year’s concerts drawing in around 3,000 people.
“We have had larger events at different venues in Gloucester and in Newburyport over the course of the years. 2018 was probably one of the largest Newburyport gatherings when we had the Barenaked Ladies headline. I'd say we can hope to expect 3,000 to 5,000 people on the Broadway boardwalk and along the beach,” St. Sauveur said.
St. Sauver presented the concept of RiverFest to the Board of Selectmen on Monday, May 22, and received universally positive reactions.
"Just want to thank you for coming to Salisbury, you've made a good decision coming across the river," Selectmen Chuck Takesian said.
St. Sauver spoke about working with the Salisbury Beach Partnership.
“They really stewarded just a phenomenal amount of new activity and improvements in betterments, and we are really excited to help create more awareness about what has been developed over the last two or three years and I think people are going to be really excited to be there and it should be very festive,” St. Sauveur said.
Levine said they would be open to hosting them again in the future and that he was happy they could find another location.
“We are glad that they found a good spot to go to as a temporary solution and should they wish to return, we'll be happy to have them. It’s a nice thing to have because it gets people excited about the city. Bu as far as area businesses go, we still feel good about being able to bring a lot of people to the city during the summer and I don't think we should take much of a hit for business,” Levine said.
