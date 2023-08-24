SALISBURY — With the 21st annual RiverFest music festival to take over Salisbury Beach on Saturday, local officials say the town will be ready to greet the thousands of music lovers expected to attend.
The festival, produced by radio station WXRV 92.5 The River with assistance from the Salisbury Beach Partnership, begins at noon, with the final act closing out the event about 6 p.m. The headline performer will be the popular dance funk band Ripe.
For years, the popular festival took place across the river in Newburyport. But this year, Newburyport city officials demurred when asked to host it again, citing construction projects taking place near where the concerts are typically held.
Spawning from the Berklee College of Music in Boston, Ripe formed seven years ago and has been steadily rising – receiving national recognition. Other acts to perform are Steve Rondo, Air Traffic Controller and the Ryan Montbleau Band.
“We really worked for about six months on trying to get them as a headliner for this festival once we knew we were moving from Newburyport to Salisbury, and they were really gracious and accommodating,” said Donald St. Sauveur, general manager of The River.
“It’s been a long time in pulling it off but we’re very excited to have them as a headliner,” he added.
St. Sauveur said he is excited see Salisbury host the festival.
“I love the fact that Salisbury and Newburyport are so close,” he said. “It’s cool to be having a beach vibe at the Broadway boardwalk. I think the merchants and the town have really embraced the idea of having RiverFest in Salisbury Beach.”
Selectmen Vice Chairman Michael Colburn addressed perceived unease that the town may not be prepared for an event of this magnitude.
“I know there are some concerns about the population, amount of people coming and all that stuff, but as Salisbury historically is a resort community, we’re used to influxes of people like this,” he said. “I know our department heads and all the town employees are prepared and they will handle themselves well.”
Town Manager Neil Harrington echoed his sentiment, noting that several meetings have been held to coordinate the event.
“We will be as prepared as we can be,” Harrington said.
Salisbury Police Chief Thomas Fowler said his department is ready.
“We’re not concerned, but we’re preparing for it. We’ll have pretty much almost every officer on duty throughout the day. We’ll have some resources from NEMLEC, so we’re going to get some officers just to have more officers there,” Fowler said, referring to the Northeast Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council.
He said they plan to shut down Broadway to vehicles and that they have a plan in place to help clear out traffic after the event.
“We’ve been working with the radio station. They’ve been great to work with. We have a plan in place and we expect it to be a success,” Fowler said.
Colburn said he is looking forward to the event.
“I love bringing awareness to how great Salisbury is, how we can handle things like this, and I hope that we see more investment like this in Salisbury,” Colburn said.
Newburyport Chief of Staff Andrew Levine explained at the time the move was announced that Newburyport’s planned work on Market Landing Park made it too logistically difficult to host an event this size. He said they would be open to hosting the event again in the future and that he was happy they could find another location.
St. Sauveur noted that folks in Newburyport eager to catch some tunes will now have a new and much easier way to get to the Salisbury venue.
“There’s a free MEVA shuttle that’s been added by the Merrimack Valley Transportation Authority. So basically, we’ve been encouraging people on air to park in the Newburyport MBTA parking lot, and every 20 to 30 minutes there’s going to be a free MEVA shuttle bus going to Salisbury Beach from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.,” St. Sauveur said.
In addition to bus shuttles, festivalgoers are encouraged to rideshare/carpool to the event, use ride-hailing services (Uber/Lyft/Taxi), take alternative transportation to the event, and utilize the free shuttle school bus service to/from Salisbury Beach State Reservation parking to the Salisbury Beach Broadway Boardwalk.
The parking lots at Salisbury Beach State Reservation (1 State Reservation Road, Salisbury) will be served by three free shuttle school buses; buses leave every 15 minutes from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Parking is $14 per day for Massachusetts residents and $40 per day for out-of-state residents.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
