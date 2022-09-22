NEWBURYPORT — Local runners can enjoy a good 5K while also spreading awareness about ovarian cancer when the Greater Newburyport Ovarian Cancer Awareness 5K Run/Walk kicks off Sunday, Sept. 25.
The event is put on each year in memory of Jackie Poor and Paula Holm. It will start and end at Michael’s Harborside Restaurant and Bar off Merrimac Street.
Check-in begins at 8:30 a.m. while the race starts at 10 a.m. Any money raised will go toward supporting local women undergoing treatment for ovarian cancer as well as funding medical research, education and awareness.
Deb Green, co-founder of the Greater Newburyport Ovarian Cancer Awareness chapter, said the group was formed in 2011 to make people more aware of the signs and symptoms of the disease.
Green said women should be aware of the subtle signs of potential ovarian cancer, such as bloating; pelvic or abdominal pain; trouble eating or feeling full quickly; urinary urgency or frequency; gastrointestinal discomfort; fatigue and fever; or unexplained weight gain or loss and changes in bowel habits.
“If you have had any of those that have been persisting over a couple of weeks, it would be really good to mention them to your doctor, so that it can be looked into,” she said. “It doesn’t mean that you have ovarian cancer, it just means that you might want to get checked out. It’s really important to catch this early on and helps the prognosis become much better. There are lots of options but we don’t have a cure yet.”
Green added that winners of the 5K Run/Walk will take home plenty of gift certificates to local restaurants such as Loretta, and Michael’s Harborside Restaurant and Bar, as well as Fleet Feet running shoe and apparel store.
Registration is $25 for adults ($30 on the day of the race), and $15 for children ages 12 to 17. Children under 12 can run or walk for free. Registration is available at runsignup.com/Race/MA/Newburyport/GNOCA5KRUNWALKINHONOROFJACKIEPOORANDPAULHOLM.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
