NEWBURY — A September road rage incident that police say involved a tire iron and a handgun led to two men being arraigned on assault with a dangerous weapon charges during Thursday’s court appearances in Newburyport District Court.
Dana Michaud Jr., 30, of Revere brandished a tire iron while John Evans, 38, of North Andover, flashed a handgun, according to state police.
Both men were released on personal recognizance following their arraignments and ordered to return to court on Jan. 24, for pretrial hearings. While awaiting trial, Michaud and Evans must stay away from and have no contact with each other.
State police Trooper Pasquale Zollo received word at around 2 p.m. on Sept. 15 there was a road rage incident involving a firearm somewhere along Interstate 95 in Newbury. Zollo was given a description of one of the vehicles, Evans’ red Chevy Silverado.
Around this time, Michaud called the Newbury barracks to report the incident, according to Zollo.
The Silverado was soon located on Interstate 95 south in the area of Exit 74 in Boxford by another trooper. Zollo drove to the Silverado and detained Evans. Evans told Zollo that Michaud was driving erratically and after making eye contact, picked a fight with him for no apparent reason. Michaud then took out a knife or an ice pick, and also a lead pipe.
“Evans claims Michaud stated he was going to follow him and that’s when he warned Michaud not to follow him because he has a gun. Evans was very adamant on the fact that he never displayed the firearm during this entire altercation and that it was in his glove box on the passenger side,” Zollo wrote in his report.
Evans was released from custody but his handgun was seized as evidence of a potential crime, Zollo wrote in his report.
Three days later, on Sept. 18, Zollo spoke to Michaud on the phone. During the phone call, Michaud told the trooper that it was Evans who was weaving in and out of traffic. Evans and Michaud soon made eye contact, prompting Evans to give him a “dirty look.” The two men then began exchanging words.
“And at some point Evans produced a small black handgun in a black holster from either his waistband or driver’s door area and waved it inside of his truck to show Michaud. Michaud stated that he produced a tire iron to show Evans because he was going to defend himself,” Zollo wrote in his report, adding Evans never drew the handgun from the holster.
Dave Rogers is the editor of the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.