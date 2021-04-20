NEWBURYPORT — The Safe Routes to School project returns this week when a state contractor resumes sidewalk work and some landscaping — as well as mill and overlay work on High Street.
On Thursday and Friday, the contractor will be mill the half-mile section of High Street between Tyng and Buck streets.
There will be message boards on the street and detours while work is underway. A temporary center line marking will be done Friday after the milling, with final paving for this section scheduled for April 29, according to the city.
