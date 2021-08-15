'Roadshow' appraiser to speak on artist Martin Johnson Heade    

NEWBURYPORT – The Museum of Old Newbury is hosting a virtual program by fine art and antiques appraiser Colleene Fesko entitled Martin Johnson Heade and the New England Landscape on Thursday, Aug. 19, at 7 p.m.
Fesko is a Boston-based appraiser and broker best known as an appraiser on the hit PBS television series Antiques Roadshow since its inception 25 years ago. Fesko has served as a consultant with Christie’s American Painting Department, and her experience includes more than two decades at Skinner Auctioneers and Appraisers.
Martin Johnson Heade (1819-1904) was a prolific painter of landscapes, still life, and exotic portraits of tropical birds and flowers. Perhaps most iconic are his salt marsh paintings of New England centered around Newbury's Great Marsh. He painted these tidal scenes for more 20 years producing over 100 works that captured the essence of life in this New England town. Observing the salt hay harvests and the hunters and anglers that populated the marshes, he created a detailed analysis of coastal New England.
Fesko will explore Heade's work beyond his associations with the Hudson River School of artists and discuss him as a Luminist painter, placing his salt marsh paintings and seascapes in the context of his own oeuvre and that of his contemporaries.
To register for this program, go to the museum's website at www.NewburyHistory.org and click on the calendar page. There will be a link to Eventbrite to reserve your ticket. All those making a reservation will receive a Zoom link to the program. There is no charge for this program, although donations to the museum are gratefully accepted.
This program is made possible with funding from Mass Humanities through the Bridge Street Fund for Local History. Additional funding for programs comes from Mass Humanities, the Massachusetts Cultural Council, and the National Endowment for the Humanities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.