AMESBURY — Sharon Roberts has been named director of women’s services at Link House, Inc. She brings over two decades of experience to her new post and is a licensed alcohol and drug counselor. Most recently Roberts was the recovery coach coordinator at Link House’s Center for behavioral health and addiction treatment services. She also served as program director, assistant program director, and senior counselor at Glenice Sheehan Program at Lowell House and was a case manager at Inn Transition and Project Cope.
“Sharon has a genuine passion for women’s treatment and building a strong culture of connection. A veteran in the field, Sharon has helped hundreds of women through her heartfelt approach to recovery. Her experience, warmth, and positivity will be enjoyed by the women in our programs and the Link House team,” says Chris Turner, senior director of services at Link House.
Roberts welcomed the opportunity to join the team at The Maris Center for Women (Maris Center) and the Women’s Independent Sober Housing (WISH).
“I am familiar with the dedicated staff and look forward to helping the programs flourish,” Roberts said.
