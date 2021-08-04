AMESBURY — Rock Church Ministries presents MARK209, a Nashville-based band, in a free concert Monday at 7 p.m. at Rock Church North Shore, 58 Macy St.
The award-winning recording artist quartet will be in concert at various churches and outdoor venues across New England throughout the month. Concert selections will include gospel, Christian country and patriotic music.
A freewill offering will be taken during the concert. To learn more, call 603-329-6047.
