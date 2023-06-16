BYFIELD — Newbury Town Library is offering the following events:
Les Sampou
Experience the music of Les Sampou on Wednesday, June, 21, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Sampou has toured internationally, has opened for such legends such as Aretha Franklin, Heart, and Sugarland, and now writes songs for TV and film while being a mom and private voice and music teacher in Norwell.
Her musical program is a coffeehouse-style concert based on her original songs, blues and folk selections, and heartfelt and humorous stories she tells from her years of being on the road.
No registration required. In case of rain, this performance will be held inside.
Rockabye Beats
Bring the little ones to rock out with Rockabye Beats on Wednesday, June 28, from 5 to 6 p.m., as the library kicks off its "Find Your Voice" children's summer reading program.
There will be singing, dancing and silliness while jamming to music for all ages. In case of rain, this performance will be canceled.
Register for Rockabye Beats at www.newburylibrary.org/events. Rockabye Beats is sponsored by the Friends of the Newbury Town Library.
Newbury Town Library is at 0 Lunt St. For more information, call 978-465-0539.
