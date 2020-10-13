AMESBURY — High school students have been spending the fall "Rocking Around" the city and spreading a message of hope at the same time.
Sarah Luz is a special education teacher at Amesbury High School where she teaches the life skills and postgraduate programs. The life skills program teaches children with disabilities from freshman to senior year while the postgraduate program is reserved for adults aged 18 to 22 and gives them a chance to engage in the world outside the high school through volunteer jobs.
The school's eight postgraduate students had been working at The Flatbread Co., Eighteen Friend Street and Our Neighbors' Table before the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March and have not been able to return to their jobs since.
"We had to stop rolling back our community outings, even before we shut down for the pandemic," Luz said. "So they have lost a lot of interaction, both with the other students in the building and with the outside world."
Minimized interaction with the public runs contrary to the postgraduate program so both programs began the new school year by "Rocking Around Amesbury."
Luz has been leading her students in painting messages of "Love", "Hope" and "Community" on rocks which they have recently been placing around the city.
"We've split them into two groups, where one group is using Google Maps to pinpoint where they've hidden each of the rocks," she said. "Then the other group uses Google Maps to learn how to use the directional features and find them."
Although the rocks have been hidden in plain sight, finding them from the classroom and putting all of that into practice requires quite a bit of skill, according to Luz.
"This gives them the opportunity to get out into the community and using Google Maps," Luz said. "They can also get into good community practices like walking across the street. These are a lot of things that most people take for granted but those are things that have been really hard fought to make sure that they do safely."
She said the program can also have a positive effect on the city at large.
"We are hoping that people in the community will see the rocks and feel happy about them," she said. "We also wrote a message not to move the rocks on the backs of them."
A pair of first-year postgraduate students had painted the words "Amesbury," "Love," "Community," and "Hope" on their rocks and said they were both very happy to be working on the project.
Luz and her students have also been making use of social media and posting their progress on their Instagram account at @rockingaroundamesbury.
"We're hoping the rocks stick around a while and maybe we'll do another round," she said. "If they become an issue and the city wants us to move them in the future, we will be happy to go and get them. But I am hoping they kind of stick around for a while.The kids really want to make people in the community smile. They are really excited for people to see them."
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
