NEWBURY - A Rockland man pleaded guilty to a child pornography charge during Wednesday's appearance in Newburyport District Court and was sentenced to 388 days in jail.
Christopher Laforce, 39, was originally arraigned on a distributing child pornography charge in early May 2022 and ordered held on $15,000 cash bail. On Wednesday, the charge was reduced to possession of child pornography, according to court records.
Judge Peter Doyle sentenced Laforce to two-and-half years in jail but suspended all but 388 days for two-and-a-half years while on probation. Laforce, who remained in custody following his arraignment, was given credit for 388 days behind bars.
During Laforce's time on probation, he must remain drug and alcohol free with random screens, have no unsupervised conduct with anyone under 18 years of age and cannot use social media. It was through social media that Laforce was first noticed by local police.
According to Newbury police, Laforce contacted an undercover detective on the social media site Kik in December, 2021. While in a private chat room, Laforce sent then-Detective Sgt. Aaron Wojtkowski five media files most of them containing child porn. Wojtkowski, who is now the department's deputy chief, was posing as “an adult male” when Laforce messaged him.
‘The user asked the UC (undercover) persona ‘so you like younger teen girls too right? Acting in an UC capacity, I responded in the affirmative which prompted the user to send five media files to the UC account,” Wojtkowski wrote in his report.
Four of the files included pornographic images of children as young as 8 years old, according to the officer’s report.
“The user sent additional messages suggesting an interest in sexual conduct with children, moreover asked the UC persona if he would rape a teen with him,” Wojtkowski wrote in his report.
Days later, Wojtkowski received a search warrant to check out Laforce’s Kik account. On Jan. 7, 2022, Kik complied with the warrant and handed the detective enough information to link Laforce with the account. That led to the detective getting a search warrant for Laforce’s computer and smart phone. Wojtkowski served the warrant when visiting Laforce’s residence on March 22. He eventually issued Laforce a summons to appear in court.
Wojtkowski soon learned that the state police were investigating Laforce for child porn based on earlier interactions.
During Laforce’s arraignment, Essex County prosecutor Michelle Belmonte said Laforce had a sizable criminal record with convictions for assault and battery and burglary. After both convictions, Laforce violated probation conditions.
His record, plus Wojtkowski’s report, warranted a high cash bail, according to Belmonte.
“The facts are disturbing to say the least,” Belmonte said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.