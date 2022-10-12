WEST NEWBURY — For the first time since March, trucks and cars drove over the Rocks Village Bridge on Tuesday afternoon, returning the vital link between Haverhill and West Newbury to active duty.
The bridge over the Merrimack River had been closed for repairs after it was damaged March 17 by a large truck that tried to cross. The maximum vertical clearance for vehicles traveling over the bridge is 12 feet 6 inches.
Large trucks have hit the bridge three times in the past four years, causing it to be closed each time for repairs. It was also shuttered for a significant period during a $14.1 million state restoration project beginning in 2013.
Commuters and businesses from Haverhill, Merrimac, West Newbury, southern New Hampshire and other neighboring areas – as well as the Pentucket Regional School District and Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School – are greatly affected when the bridge is closed.
Efforts to keep the bridge from being struck again have led to a lingering disagreement between the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, which oversees the span, and the Town of West Newbury, which has mixed feelings about the state’s plan for signs.
In conjunction with the repairs to the bridge, MassDOT developed a local and regional warning sign plan highlighting the 12-foot, 6-inch vertical clearance restriction.
The plan for signs is in the fabrication stage with most of the signs expected to be installed this month. In the interim, a series of portable changeable message signs will be used to advise drivers of the restriction.
But local officials have mixed feelings about the state’s plans for signs.
“Very large and a little bit sloppy,” Select Board member Wendy Reed said during the board’s meeting last week.
The signs – which read “Low bridge ahead” – is not created with standard road paint, but instead appears to be a type of decal affixed to Bridge Street and River Road at the spots where the town-owned roadways approach the span, Reed said.
She questioned whether residents would have anything to say about it.
“It’s big. It’s very big,” she told her two colleagues.
The state gave the town little notice that the roadwork was taking place so there was really no time for the municipality to offer its input, said Town Manager Angus Jennings.
He noted that overall, MassDOT has responded positively to previous feedback that town officials provided regarding a proposed plan for installing signs to warn drivers of a height restriction that prohibits trucks higher than 12 feet 6 inches from crossing.
Earlier this year, Haverhill and West Newbury officials urged the state to permanently close the bridge to large trucks. But MassDOT rejected the idea, saying the 2013 restoration project was designed to make the structure accessible to all types of traffic.
The board’s request to move a proposed large sign with a 12-foot, 6-inch warning bar from a spot on Bridge Street to an area directly in front of the bridge’s entrance was not favored by MassDOT, Jennings said. The state’s apparent desire to give trucks earlier notice on Bridge Street was a source of frustration to the Select Board.
“Why did they ask for input if they are going to ignore what we say?” Reed asked, noting that many residents who formally weighed in on the state’s proposed sign plan indicated they wanted that big sign closer to the bridge.
Board Chairperson David Archibald asked why the town needed to “make it easy for the truck,” adding that the state’s plan included height restriction warnings for the bridge on signs posted around town, and even on the highway.
“If they’ve already ignored five signs not to go down Bridge Street, then they are going to have to back up a little. I don’t have a lot of sympathy for them,” he said.
Colleague Rick Parker predicted that if the plan is adopted as is “at some point it is going to really be an eyesore. Residents who live in the area are going to be unhappy. They’re going to feel – and rightly so – that they’re living on the interstate.”
“Storrow Drive,” Reed added.
Since the town has jurisdiction over the two roads, she asked if could the board deny installation of the sign in that spot.
Parker said the town had the authority, but he was uncertain if the state would acquiesce to the town’s wishes at that point – or if MassDOT would decide not to install any signs.
