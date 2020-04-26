WEST NEWBURY – Bridge repairs on the Rocks Village Bridge are slated to begin on Monday, April 27, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.
Work on the antique span, which connects East Main Street in Haverhill and Bridge Street in West Newbury over the Merrimack River, will continue for six weeks, according to a MassDOT press release. Temporary single lane closures or full closure of the bridge are scheduled.
Bridge access will be altered on these days:
Monday, April 27, through Friday, May 1: One lane on the bridge closed; alternating traffic over the bridge.
Saturday, May 2, through Sunday, May 17: Both of the lanes on the bridge remain open; prep work performed off the bridge.
Monday, May 18, through Wednesday, June 3: Bridge closed to vehicular traffic and all traffic detoured. The movable span will not be operational during this period.
During the full bridge closure starting May 18 the following detour is suggested for drivers looking to travel across the bridge from the West Newbury side of the river: go right onto Church Street; right onto Main Street (Route 113 westbound) which becomes Main Street in Groveland; right onto Route 113/Route 97 across the Bates Bridge over the Merrimack River onto Groveland Street in Haverhill. In Haverhill, go right onto East Broadway; left onto Kenoza Street; right onto Middle Road in Haverhill, right onto Amesbury Road in Haverhill (Route 110 eastbound); right onto Amesbury Line Road; left onto East Main Street to the bridge on the Haverhill side of the Merrimack River.
From the Haverhill side across the river, go left onto East Broadway; left onto Groveland Street, then across the Bates Bridge over the Merrimack River; left onto Main Street in Groveland (Route 113 eastbound) which becomes Main Street in West Newbury. In West Newbury take left onto Church Street to the bridge on the West Newbury side of the Merrimack River
The overhead truss on the movable span was struck and damaged by over-height vehicles on July 5, 2019, and Jan. 13. The damaged structural steel will be repaired. MassDOT said cost of the repairs will be pursued under the Accident Recovery Program.
