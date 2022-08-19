WEST NEWBURY — The Rocks Village Historic District Commission will be hosting a special meeting for residents on Monday at 6 p.m. to review the Massachusetts Department of Transportation's plan for the Rocks Village Bridge. MassDOT recently unveiled a presentation and proposal for safety alterations to the damaged span and to "determine appropriateness as part of Massachusetts Historic Commission Review."
The historic span that connects West Newbury to Haverhill was significantly damaged March 17 when a large truck attempted to cross the bridge.
The impact occurred midway along the bridge within a section that swings open for marine traffic. The bridge was closed for repairs, causing major headaches and frustration for commuters, area homeowners, businesses and the Pentucket and Whittier Vocational schools.
Work was done to temporarily support the swing span of the bridge fender system, allowing the channel to be used by marine traffic that normally requires the bridge to be opened.
But the span remains unavailable to pedestrians, bicyclists and vehicles until the permanent repairs are completed and the bridge is returned to service.
The bridge is a two-lane, steel hybrid truss bridge originally constructed in 1794 and known as the Merrimack Bridge.
It has a historic hand-operated swing span built in 1883 by Boston Bridge Works. It spans the Merrimack River and is 812 feet long, with a main span of 192 feet and a 24-foot-wide roadway.
The virtual meeting can be accessed at https://meet.google.com/dzw-jxrf-nou; or join by phone at +1386-753-4059 and enter this PIN: 737 932 689#
