NEWBURYPORT – After 27 years of improving the lives of the city's senior citizens, Council on Aging Director Roseann Robillard retired in style Friday when officials threw her a socially distanced car parade.
Police cruisers, cars driven by family and friends, and a fire engine with Santa Claus aboard wound their way along High Street before turning into the city's community center, sirens and horns blaring along the way.
"Wowie, it's really Christmas," a surprised Robillard said around 12:30 p.m. "I'm really speechless."
Also on hand at the community center were Mayor Donna Holaday, State Rep. James Kelcourse, R-Amesbury, and State Sen. Diane DiZoglio, D-Methuen. Each official took a few moments to present Robillard with certificates of appreciation and to share some thoughts about her impact on the city and its senior citizens.
"You are amazing, you've contributed so much to this city," DiZoglio said.
Holding back tears, Holaday reminisced about how Robillard never complained that she did not have a dedicated building for her seniors for most of her career. Holaday also said she promised to build a community center before Robillard retired. It may have taken 13 failed attempts but that promise came to fruition five years ago.
Robillard responded by saying 2020 has proven to be a "tough, tough year" and thanked everyone "from the bottom of my heart."
"Certainly, this is a day I'll never forget," she said.
In a separate interview, Robillard said she made the decision to retire in July, months after the city was forced to shutter the Senior Community Center in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. The closure led to a significant drop of activities and resources available to area seniors. Knowing it would be many more months before the center would reopen, Robillard said it was the right time to step down.
The city has yet to name Robillard's successor and an acting COA director has not been appointed. But Robillard said her small but plucky staff had everything well in hand and would be able to run the department on their own.
Robillard said she and her husband Marc, who retired years ago, would do some traveling once the pandemic was over. In the meantime, she plans on sticking around Newburyport, where she lives, and help out when necessary.
"It's been a wonderful career," Robillard said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.