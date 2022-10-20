NEWBURYPORT — Yiannis Politis said his father, longtime Newburyport High School teacher Steven Politis, had an extreme passion for teaching and helping shape high school kids into adults.
“He absolutely loved it, it was his passion,” Yiannis Politis said. “He even said, ‘If I die and I come back and reincarnate, I’m going be a teacher again.’”
Steven Politis, 87, died Dec. 6 and it was decided to officially name Room 211 at Newburyport High School in his honor. A ceremony will be held Friday at 4 p.m. outside Room 211 on the second floor of the high school at 241 High St.
Yiannis Politis called the room dedication “a great tribute” as his father had strong roots in the Newburyport and education communities.
“From a family perspective and from a life perspective, but then also obviously from a work and an education perspective, I think it’s a huge tribute to him and to the work that he did at the school, he definitely touched a lot of individuals, a lot of students,” Yiannis Politis said.
“I can’t tell you how many people have reached out to me to thank me for my father and his influence on them over the years, I mean, it’s pretty overwhelming for me as a son to see that and to understand the magnitude of his influence,” he added. “If he saw that now, I think he’d be extremely proud that he’s going to be part of the infrastructure that is Newburyport High School and will always be there.”
Steven Politis was born April 1, 1934, in Athens, Greece, and endured the country’s occupation during World War II. Despite that, Yiannis Politis said his father’s family was always focused on academics despite their situation.
“They had very little food at times and no money, that type of thing, but what was really important to my father and his family was education,” the son said. “That was something that was very important to the family, and my grandfather really pushed his kids to get educated as best they could.”
Steven Politis came with his brother to the United States to receive an education and after graduating from high school, he ended up in Newburyport.
He would audit classes at Newburyport High School to improve his English for college courses. Yiannis Politis said his father’s search for a college almost led him to become a kicker for Notre Dame’s football team before he ended up attending Heald College in San Francisco and earning his electrical engineering degree.
It was in San Francisco where Steven Politis met his future wife, who he married in Fresno, California. Yiannis Politis said they decided they wanted to head back to Greece and start a life, but on the way back from California, they returned to the Newburyport area where his father’s older brother was living. They saw an opportunity to go ahead and teach, and Yiannis Politis said their plan was to teach for a year to save money for Greece, but they never ended up leaving.
“They thought that was a good idea, so they joined the Newburyport High School, the Newburyport education system, and then for my father, 36 years later he retired.” Yiannis Politis said. “So, they never made it to Greece from a life perspective, but they definitely were going there consistently for vacations and everything like that.”
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
