NEWBURYPORT — The Rotary Club of Newburyport recently announced its scholarship recipients.
The club provides $9,000 in scholarships annually to graduating high school seniors. A recipient graduating from Newburyport High School and another from Triton Regional High School received the Norman H. Russell Memorial Scholarship.
A Newburyport graduate received the George A. Cashman Community Service Scholarship. The value of each scholarship is $3,000. The scholarships are funded with money raised at Rotary events.
Kellan McDermott of Newburyport High will attend UMass Amherst and study business and computer science. He was co-captain of the undefeated soccer team that won a state championship. McDermott is a member of the student council and involved with Special Olympics.
Brenna Coates of Triton will attend Rivier University to study nursing and funeral services. She was introduced to the funeral service industry when a mortician came to her school to help theater students with their makeup. Coates has been dancing for years and volunteers with the Best Buddies program.
Riya Kaur of Newburyport High will attend the University of Connecticut to study molecular biology. She is a member of the NHS Interact Club and served as student council secretary for her class.
The club is providing Rotary Youth Leadership Awards training for three students.
Emily Kate Slocum reported that RYLA offered many activities, including a ropes course. Michelle Kilroy said she was reminded of the importance of collaborating. Both students enjoyed their weekend of participation and recommend it for other students.
Alexandra Sullivan was unable to join those who met at Giuseppe’s in Newburyport but wrote the club a letter that described RYLA’s impact on her.
For more information about the Rotary Club of Newburyport, NHS Interact Club or RYLA, contact co-President Kimberly Bohlen at kmbohlen123@gmail.com.
