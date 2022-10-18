NEWBURYPORT — The Rotary Club of Newburyport invites people to test their knowledge of trivia as local resident and business owner Jill Santopietro Panall hosts and shares her “Jeopardy!” expertise with those brave enough to play a local version of the popular quiz show game.
The games will be held on Thursday, Oct. 27, at the Elks Club on Low Street. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the games beginning at 7 p.m.
Santopietro Panall and her team have prepared questions that will span many categories to give everyone an opportunity to showcase their unique knowledge. Proceeds will benefit local nonprofit organizations and college scholarships for local students.
“The club contributes up to $9,000 per year in scholarships to local graduating seniors,” club President Dan Hartman said. “We are proud of our students and happy to help them. Your continued support is so important.”
Sponsors include the Institution for Savings, Newburyport Bank, Domino’s, Dr. DiResta and Dr. Barnes, TW Excavating, The Natural Dog, Abraham’s Bagels, Dianne’s Fine Desserts, Kelly Taylor Rental, Arthur Page Insurance, Publishing Services, Minuteman Press and Newburyport Dental Associates. Additional sponsorship opportunities are still available, including multiple round sponsorships at $100 each.
People can bring a team of up to five players or a team can be created for them. The entry fee is $125 per team or $25 per person. The grand prize for the winning team is $250 and there are other prizes available. Food and drinks will be available for purchase.
For more information, to register a team or to sign up to sponsor, go to www.newburyportrotary.org to use the QR code or click on the calendar trivia event date to reach the registration page.
Santopietro Panall appeared on “Jeopardy!” in February 2016. She is a human resources consultant at 21Oak HR Consulting. She and her husband, Simon, have a son, Henry.
Hand sanitizer will be available. People are asked not to attend if not feeling well.
