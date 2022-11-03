SALISBURY — Salisbury Elementary students received free dictionaries Wednesday courtesy of The Rotary Club of Greater Newburyport. Rotary members hand out dictionaries to Salisbury and Newburyport students each year in an effort to promote literacy. On Wednesday, Rotary Club members Susan Viccaro and Lindsay St. Pierre, and Salisbury police Officer Travis Tremblay came to the school to hand out dictionaries.
Rotary Club hands out dictionaries to students
