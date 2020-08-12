NEWBURYPORT – Last year, the Rotary Club of Newburyport and Dietz & Lynch Capital adopted the Spofford Road roundabout.
Rotarians have enjoyed the fellowship of gathering to weed and plant flowers and shrubs provided by Dietz & Lynch Capital, the employer of Rotary President Brian Sullivan, and Jean Berger of Green Jeans Landscaping.
Berger designed a grouping that catches the eye as drivers pass the circular garden.
The club members said they are grateful to give back to the community by planting and maintaining the garden.
Rotary member Carol Gamble took the lead in this project and collaborated with Berger, city Parks Director Lisë Reid, Martignetti Enterprises and Newburyport High School Interact Club members Graham Smith, Nolan Smith, Leah Metsker, Sophie Scali and Emma Gabriel, and their team leaders Ryan Smith and Jill Moran.
For more about the Rotary Club of Newburyport, contact Sullivan at briansullivan@dietzandlynch.com or 781-910-4237.
