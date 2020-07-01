NEWBURYPORT – The Rotary Club of Newburyport recently announced its 2020 scholarship recipients, with a total of $9,000 in scholarships awarded annually to graduating seniors.
Two recipients are seniors graduating from Newburyport High School and one from Triton Regional High School. The value of each scholarship is $3,000, with the funds raised at Rotary’s annual Chef’s Table Dinner and other events.
After the club’s scholarship committee interviewed several deserving students from NHS and Triton remotely via Zoom, the following students were selected:
Bridget Lane, NHS graduate, received the Norman Russell Memorial Scholarship, named for a founder who established the local club on May 10, 1923. Lane will be attending Bridgewater State University, where she plans a double major in secondary education and biology, with an eye toward teaching middle school or high school science.
Fay Paicos, Triton Regional High School graduate from Salisbury, also received a Norman Russell Memorial Scholarship and will be attending the University of Massachusetts, double majoring in biology and environmental science.
Annemarie Noe, NHS graduate who lives in Newburyport, was the recipient of the George A. Cashman Community Service Scholarship. She plans to attend St. Anselm College, to double-major in public health and political science with the ambition to develop tobacco regulation policies.
For more information about the Rotary Club of Newburyport, contact President Brian Sullivan at briansullivan@dietzandlynch.com or 781-910-4237.
