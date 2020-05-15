Roundtable eyes future of business, nonprofit community

NEWBURYPORT — Owners of local businesses and the head of the nonprofit Firehouse Center for the Arts weighed in on the struggles and silver linings of the COVID-19 pandemic during an online panel Wednesday hosted by Paula Estey Gallery.
The discussion, titled “What Now? What Next?” was held via Zoom and monitored by Paula Estey, who owns the Newburyport gallery. It brought together Firehouse Executive Director John Moynihan, Jabberwocky Bookshop owner Sue Little, and Bruce Vogel, a city councilor who owns Plum Island Coffee Roasters, Commune Cafe and Souffles.
In front of an online audience of 35 to 40 people, the panelists discussed their experiences with the COVID-19 shutdown that began in March, as well as their concerns and hopes for the future.
Little said when the pandemic hit, she closed Jabberwocky's doors and thought it would bring an end to the store's 49 years in Newburyport. But Little said she was uplifted by the support of family members, friends and customers who started a GoFundMe page to keep The Tannery Marketplace store going.
“I had a plan for most disasters, but I could not imagine one where people could not walk through the door and I couldn’t see a way forward,” Little said. “The community support has been so overwhelming and it’s nonstop. People make me cry on the phone when they talk to me because they made me realize that the bookstore wasn’t about me, it was about the community.”
Now, Little, who is 70, is working 10 hours a day, seven days a week to operate the store through online and phone orders with the help of a limited staff.
“We are working about three times as hard for about half the business,” she said. “Even though I can’t do this forever, I do see a way forward.”
Moynihan likened the sudden cancellation of the Firehouse’s 2020 season to a “curtain dropping,” and noted that the decision, although necessary, will cost the nonprofit a minimum of $300,000 in revenue.
Moynihan said while the shutdown came as a shock, the community has shown its true colors through support for the nonprofit.
“It was a major shift in our business model and a major shift in a lot of people's lives almost immediately. It has been difficult to reconcile all of that,” he said. “The greatest silver lining is that the community is supportive of small businesses that need them during this time.”
Vogel said while Commune Cafe and Souffles both “sputtered” to a close shortly after the shutdown began, business at Plum Island Coffee Roasters has been “cranking.”
“It’s incredible, the support by the community,” he said. “We’re doing tremendous business … . We’re working our tails off.”
When asked by Estey about the socially distant future of their businesses and the community at large, each panel member expressed some concerns. Little said she knows she will have to create a new business model and that she doesn’t see “a tourist industry coming back to Newburyport this summer.”
Moynihan said while he could imagine a future of theater with audience members sitting six feet apart, he believes technology could play a role in the organization’s future of live performance.
“I think there are a lot of new ideas coming out in terms of what is viable for live entertainment,” he said. “I think there are opportunities to take advantage of technology, to have live performances but also maybe not have people sitting in the audience itself.”
Vogel said while he is trying to be optimistic about the future of Commune and Souffles, he could not imagine a socially distant version of such social gathering spaces.
“That will be curious to see how we manage what that’s going to be,” Vogel said. “It’s making me think a lot.”
When asked about the needs of local businesses moving forward, Little emphasized the need for cash and rent forgiveness by local landlords.
“I don’t know how it’s going to continue," Little said. "Unless you’re independently wealthy, you can’t pay Newburyport rents without a source of income, and I don’t see any way forward unless the landlords forgive the rent.”
Vogel also highlighted the need for rent forgiveness and urged business owners to reach out to state representatives for help.
“Our state legislators can do a lot for us and that needs to be directed at us,” Vogel said. “Our landlords helping, it’s got to trickle down from them … . We have to be in this together.”
Moynihan emphasized the importance of donations and said gift cards and memberships can be purchased and used at a later date to help the Firehouse stay afloat through the pandemic.
“Every little bit helps … . It all adds up and it allows us to see the light at the end of the tunnel that we’re hoping for,” he added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.