NEWBURYPORT – The Paula Estey Gallery, A Center for Art & Activism, is hosting its second community roundtable, “Getting Through Tough Times: Essential Services for the Most Vulnerable,” as an online event June 11 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
The event will feature Pettengill House Executive Director Deb Smith, Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center Chief Operating Officer Kelly Dunne and Lila Teeters, president of the YMCA’s board of directors.
These nonprofit leaders will discuss economic justice in the time of COVID-19, how the organizations are coping, and what residents can do to help.
The Zoom link is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/289395876 with Meeting ID: 289 395 876 and Password: 542125.
“We are aware of the injustice and imbalances that plague society but want to understand what our community in total is experiencing — from food insecurity to economic issues to domestic violence,” Estey said in a press release.
“How can we become one and address these problems in our own region? The Huddle was borne out of a desire to make a difference, beyond just giving money. Join us for next steps to learn and mobilize our resources for real change,” she added.
“Online meetings like these create dialogue and are available to all. Sign in, invite family and friends in the local area and beyond to take part,” Estey said. “The PEG Center is now accepting donations at www.paypal.me/pegcenter to help us continue our art and activism mission.”
In addition, the gallery is offering “Sacred Activism – Open Conversation & Inquiry” on June 4. This session, taught by Estey, is an introduction to a four-week workshop.
Those who tune in can learn how to infuse their community service with spirituality. Join at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84889707066 with Meeting ID: 848 8970 7066 and Password: 193065.
For more: www.paulaesteygallery.com, call Estey at 978-376-4746 or email paula.estey@yahoo.com.
