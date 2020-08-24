Route 1 closes overnight for work in Salisbury

SALISBURY — Construction on a pedestrian/bike bridge over Route 1 this week will force the closure of a section of Route 1 overnight Tuesday and Wednesday.
Route 1, also known as Lafayette Road, will be closed in both directions between Gerrish Road and True Road from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., according to a press release from the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.
MassDOT also said the road closure will help make way for a pedestrian and bicycle bridge to accommodate the rail trail across Route 1.
The $3.2 million project includes a 10-foot-wide shared-use path with an asphalt surface, pedestrian hybrid beacon, signs, pavement markings, wheelchair ramps, an accessible boardwalk structure and a path connection to Salisbury Elementary School.
"The trail won't be ready but this is very exciting," Town Manager Neil Harrington said. "There was an old railroad bridge there and it was removed 20-plus years ago. Now, a brand new bridge will go in that will link a portion of the rail trail that runs all the way up to Seabrook with a portion of the rail trail that runs out toward Lion's Park and then eventually over to Amesbury and down to the marsh."
The bicycle path route will follow the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority's right of way from Mudnock Road to 500 feet short of Collins Street (Route 286) at the New Hampshire line, according to MassDOT.
The project's length is approximately 2.3 miles and will consist of 2.1 miles of off-road trail and 0.2 miles of off-road facility along Gardner Street.
Harrington said a traffic signal has been installed to accommodate the rail trail on Elm Street near the downtown.
"Pedestrians and bicycles will be able to utilize that light by pressing the signal where the rail trail crosses Elm Street," Harrington said.
Southbound traffic on Route 1 will be detoured Tuesday and Wednesday night by taking a right onto True Road and continuing onto Bartlett Street and then taking a left onto Elm Street (Route 110) and continuing east to Route 1.
Traffic traveling north will be detoured by taking a left onto Gardner Street, then a right onto Elm Street and continuing west. Traffic will then be detoured by taking a right onto Bartlett Street and continuing to True Road until taking a left onto Route 1.
Motorists traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, according to MassDOT. The state asks motorists to reduce their speed and use caution.
The construction work is also weather dependent and may be affected due to an emergency, according to MassDOT.
In related news, Harrington said the town has been awarded a $100,000 grant from the state's Small Bridge Program that is expected to pay for the design of a project to replace an old culvert/bridge at Smallpox Brook behind Gerrish Road.
Harrington thanked Public Works director Lise DeMeo for putting together a strong grant application.
The town manager also said once the new design is complete, the town will be able to apply for the second phase of funding, which would be used for construction.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
